https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/swing-states-republicans-reelection/2020/05/18/id/967823

Republicans in several key swing states say that President Donald Trump may face a tighter race than anticipated if people vote based on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politico reports that members of his party are worried about the president’s standings six months out from the election in states like Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and other states where Biden is leading in the polls.

Former Republican governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker told Politico if people don’t feel good about their health and the economy, it will be “much more difficult” for Trump to win the state.

Recent polling has given Joe Biden the edge in states including Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“Georgia is absolutely at risk for Republicans in 2020 — up and down the ballot, everything is in play. The data from previous elections shows this. It didn’t happen overnight — Democrats have been making gains for years in Georgia,” Republican State Leadership Committee President Austin Chambers told Politico.

Chambers said he thinks Trump will win, but he issued a memo warning the party to pay attention to Georgia.

A tight race is expected in Arizona, too.

“It’s already baked-in that it will be a close election in Arizona from top to bottom,” said Kirk Adams, a former state House speaker and ex-chief of staff to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

He told Politico that if anyone is just now starting to feel “concern because of the president’s current standing, it means they haven’t been paying attention.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

