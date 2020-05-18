http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1958dj6QKUc/

A South Korean football team has apologized for inadvertently using dozens of sex dolls as faux fans to fill its stands during the coronavirus scare.

Twitter user Devon Rowcliffe noted that ahead of a game against Gwangju FC, the 2016 K League winners, FC Seoul, used the sex dolls to fill the empty stands instead of using store-style mannequins.

2016 K League winners FC Seoul inadvertently used sex dolls rather than fashion mannequins to help fill empty stands this weekend. The club has apologised. Both the club and the supplier are pointing fingers at others. (It’s not just COVID-19 you need to avoid catching!) #kleague pic.twitter.com/59rSU8XxYL — Devon Rowcliffe (@WhoAteTheSquid) May 17, 2020

The life-sized dolls are happily holding up booster signs and sitting with arms raised. For safety, they are at least six feet apart and all are wearing medical masks to hide their mouths.

But photos also show some dolls displaying unmistakably ample “attributes” bountifully straining colorful t-shirts to cheer the players on to victory.

Some fans online were gob smacked by the stunt.

One fan posted, “Seriously, though. Imagine the thought process involved in filling your stadium with female sex dolls in football kits and thinking it’s a good idea. Nice one, @FCSeoul,” According to the Sun newspaper.

Another fan scoffed, “And here I was worrying that the most embarrassing thing about K League being on the international stage would be the performance in the opening 45 minutes of the Jeonbuk-Suwon match.”

The team did issue an apology.

For those able to read Korean:

