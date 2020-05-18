https://www.theblaze.com/news/view-obama-trump-remarks

A clearly unamused “The View” co-host Meghan McCain rained on show’s parade Monday, as three of the four co-hosts gleefully celebrated former President Barack Obama’s critical remarks on President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Obama blasted the Trump administration for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis in America. Sunday saw an irate Trump firing back, calling Obama a “grossly incompetent” president.

What are the details?

Co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg all lauded Obama’s remarks against Trump during Monday’s broadcast.

Behar, who said Obama’s remarks made her feel “giddy,” stated, “I’m really looking forward to watching the … brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!”

Hostin pointed out that Obama’s speech took her “back to a time where we had [a president] that was compassionate and empathetic and reassuring, and funny, intelligent, honest curious.”

“[T]hat’s what a president is supposed to sound like,” Hostin gushed.

Goldberg said that Trump deserved the commentary, and that people reacted positively because they “miss” Obama.

McCain adds proper perspective

McCain then put things into perspective for many of the long-running show’s viewers.

“Obviously everyone on the left has basically appointed President Obama as nothing short of a saint, and obviously I feel different, as most Republicans and conservatives do,” she said. “I will say… the culture war that I believe is real and is raging in this country I believe was ushered in with his administration and then exacerbated in the Trump Administration.”

McCain pointed out that despite the hype surrounding Obama’s remarks, she believes that Trump would win a re-election if the 2020 presidential election were held today.

“And if the election were held today, I do believe Trump would be re-elected and I think at a certain point, we have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides because he was not a perfect president, and I don’t think perfect presidents would have ushered in the era of Trump,” she concluded.

