The tide is continuing to turn against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as the majority of the world now supports launching an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that well over 100 countries announced at the World Health Assembly that they supported an international investigation into China.

The draft resolution reportedly does not specifically mention China as the nation that will be the primary focus of the investigation, but it is widely assumed that the investigation will center around China.

All of Africa’s 54 member nations and all of the countries that belong to the European Union also joined as co-sponsors supporting the investigation.

The other countries that support the investigation so far include Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Russian Federation, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The U.S. did not yet appear to support the investigation, which likely means that the U.S. officials want either more oversight or even more focus on China and the role that they played in the virus spreading around the world.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) has emerged as one of the top China hawks in the world in recent months as he has worked tirelessly to expose the destructive actions of communist China.

“So only after China fessed up to the WHO on December 31 did the world know what was happening. Yet, still they continued to deny that it was spreading from person to person into mid-January. That allowed millions of people to leave Wuhan,” Cotton said last month in an interview on Fox News. “And then, finally, China continued to pressure the WHO and other countries not to stop international travel from China. That meant that hundreds of thousands of persons left China after this virus was spread far outside of Wuhan, which allowed the virus to escape China’s borders and get to the United States and get to Europe and get to essentially every country in the world.”

“I believe that was a deliberate and conscious choice by the Chinese communist leadership, because they didn’t want to see their relative power and standing in the world decline because this virus was contained within China,” Cotton continued. “Again, it was obvious by mid-December to Chinese authorities that this virus was highly contagious and very deadly.”

“They also knew that, once this virus began to spread outside of Wuhan, it would wreak economic havoc throughout China. And, in fact, China had the first contraction in the first quarter of this year since the cultural revolution ended in the 1970s,” Cotton argued. “I believe the Chinese communist leaders, when they were aware of those facts by mid-January, made the conscious decision not to explain to the world that it was transmissible between humans, not to shut down travel, not to ask for American or other kind of international scientific help, but to allow this virus to escape their borders, because if they were going to suffer an economic contraction, they were not going to allow the world to continue to prosper, and China be the only country whose economy was declining.”

“They might see an absolute decline in their economy, but they refused to see a relative decline, especially relative to the United States,” Cotton concluded. “If China had been up-front about this virus from the very beginning, some studies suggest that they could have reduced the number of cases in China itself by 65 to even 90 percent.”

