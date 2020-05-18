https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bob-menendez-mike-pompeo-inspector-general-steve-linick/2020/05/18/id/967941

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Monday he plans to introduce legislation to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to fire inspectors general.

The move comes after Trump fired State Department IG Steve Linick last week on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Linick is the fourth administration watchdog fired by Trump recently.

“This latest action by the president calls for an immediate response from Congress,” Menedez said in a statement. “That is why I will be introducing new legislation to create additional protections against removing an inspector general, and to prevent a president from carrying out an unjustified — or worse, politically motivated — removal.”

Menendez said his legislation would allow an inspector general to be removed only “for cause,” including misusing funds, abuse of power, or breaking the law, The Hill reported.

An acting inspector general would be required to be a career official and the head of the agency would have to recuse himself or herself if under invstigation.

