White House adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday said the U.S. might not need more coronavirus stimulus aid.

“If the economy continues the momentum that we’re beginning to see over the last couple of weeks of data, then I think one might conclude that the stimulus that we’ve already passed is enough,” Hassett said. “But if that doesn’t happen . . . then maybe we’ll have to do something else. I think right now we’re in wait-and-see mode, because that’s the appropriate thing to do.”

“It’s been really encouraging to see how quickly businesses around the country have begun to ramp up,” he later added. “So I think it’s possible that we see a strong enough economy that we don’t need a Phase 4.”

Congress has passed three stimulus bills related to COVID-19, and House Democrats last Friday passed a $3 trillion relief package, though the legislation has been called “dead on arrival” by some Senate Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday said, “time is of the essence” and “people are hungry across America. Hunger doesn’t take a pause.”

Hassett earlier Monday during an interview with CNBC said the administration understood state and local governments were hurting during the outbreak and that Trump previously has said he was open to additional funding for costs related to the pandemic.

