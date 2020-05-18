https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-reveals-he-is-taking-hydroxychloroquine-as-preventative-measure

President Donald Trump revealed during a press conference on Monday afternoon that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

