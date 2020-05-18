https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-sends-scathing-letter-to-who-if-major-changes-are-not-immediately-made-u-s-could-permanently-cut-funding-withdraw-membership

President Donald Trump sent a scathing letter to the World Health Organization late on Monday evening informing them that if there is not “major” changes made in the next 30 days that the U.S. may permanently suspend funding to the organization and may withdraw its membership.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

