In its ongoing effort to make the English language more politically correct, the United Nations is now urging people to dump the use of gender-specific terms such as “husband,” “wife,” “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.”

The global body says its goal is to “help create a more equal world.”

“What you say matters,” the U.N. said on Twitter.

“Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group.”

What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group. https://t.co/QQRFPY4VRn #GenerationEquality via@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/koxoAZZuxq — United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2020

It then provides a list of potentially objectionable terms, including mankind, chairman, congressman, policeman, landlord, boyfriend/girlfriend, manpower, maiden name, fireman and husband/wife.

The alternative for husband or wife, for instance, would be “spouse,” according to the U.N.

Ironically, the division of the U.N. that issued this message is the gender-specific “UNWOMEN,” and includes its logo at the bottom of the tweet.

The push to shape the terminology people use is not going over with many commenters online.

Longtime radio talk-show host and best-selling author Neal Boortz said, “Thanks again for once more reminding me what a worthless organization the UN is and why it is so urgent that American taxpayer dollars not be wasted on this group.”

Thanks again for once more reminding me what a worthless organization the UN is and why it is so urgent that American taxpayer dollars not be wasted on this group. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) May 18, 2020

“Stop trying to control people’s language,” wrote Lucy Harris. “It’s creepy and unnecessary.”

Author Rollo Tomassi noted, “What if I speak Spanish, French, Italian or any Latin-root language where literally EVERY word is gendered? Androgyny is homogeny. F*** you I won’t do what you tell me.”

YouTuber Sydney Watson took aim at the source of the message, stating: “UN WOMEN? That’s not very inclusive of you.”

“If they are unwomen, doesn’t that make them men?” responded computer specialist Don Gill.

Author and media analyst Mark Dice tweeted a photographic montage of what he said was the “UN’s social media team.”

