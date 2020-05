https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/uber-cut-3000-jobs/

(CNBC) — Uber is cutting 3,000 more jobs less than two weeks after an initial round of layoffs, CNBC confirmed Monday.

In an email to employees Monday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber would also be shutting or consolidating 45 offices around the world and it is considering cuts to other businesses, such as freight.

Uber shares were up as much as 9% on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The stock ended the day up 3.5%.

