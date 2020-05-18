https://www.theblaze.com/news/united-nations-inclusive-speech

The United Nations says that people should carefully choose their words in order to ensure happiness and acceptance in a “more equal world.”

What are the details?

On Monday, the United Nations

tweeted, “What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group.”

Such direction includes using “spouse” instead of “husband” or “wife”; “owner” instead of “landlord”; “family name” instead of “maiden name”; and more.



The tweet received a lot of attention, and, at the time of this writing, has gained more than 14,000 comments — many of them critical.

As TheBlaze’s Paul Sacca

pointed out, the U.N. in 2018 shared an apparently archaic quote from former United Nations Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld.

The quote read, “The UN was not created to take mankind to heaven, but to save humanity from hell.”

Another widely shared social media user comment

added, “I’m so happy to be one of MANKIND. It must stink to be the CHAIRMAN of this sad group. Maybe some CONGRESSMAN will do something about it. If a BUSINESSMAN did this he’d be out of a job. At least the POLICEMAN will protect me from this liberal bs[.]”

Anything else we should know?

The information and guidance contained in the tweet is courtesy of U.N. Women.

U.N. Women, according to its website, is an entity within the United Nations that is “dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

The division prides itself on being a “global champion for women and girls,” and was established to “accelerate progress on meeting [women and girls’] needs worldwide.”

