For some reason the national mainstream media did not play up the color of the shooter, nor of the victims, in this horrific double murder.

Weird, huh?

29-year-old Sheldon Francis gunned down a married couple in their 80s earlier this month in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The woman died at the scene; her husband died a day later, in the hospital.



CBS Local reported:

According to police, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, shot the 85-year-old woman and 86-year-old man while they were visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery just before 10:15 a.m. Friday. The woman died at the scene, while the man died the next day at a hospital. Police found Francis dead around six hours after the shooting in a wooded area near the cemetery. Hours earlier, officers and Francis exchanged gunfire in the area. It’s unclear if Francis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot during the earlier gunfire, police said.

Killer Sheldon Francis

Now this…

The Maryland couple has been identified.

They were visiting their son’s grave in Delaware.

NEW: The Elkton couple slain at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery have a beautiful family and story. Our own Carl Hamilton, in a Whig exclusive, takes a deep look into the heartwarming, wrenching story of the beloved #CecilCounty couple. https://t.co/hljndAQvwy — Cecil Whig (@Cecil_whig) May 14, 2020

FOX News reported:

Before they were shot and killed May 8 in what authorities say seemed to be a random attack, Maryland couple Paul and Lidia Marino spent part of almost every day visiting the Delaware grave of their son Anthony, who died in 2017. “It was like a regimen,” their son Ray Marino, 60, one of two surviving sons along with twin Paul Jr., told the Cecil Whig newspaper of Cecil County, Maryland, last week. “Mom and Dad visited my brother’s grave every single day, without fail, unless there was inclement weather. They usually went there in the morning.” But around 10:15 a.m. on that fateful Friday, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, the elderly couple – ages 86 and 85 – were both shot, just yards from their son’s grave, with Lidia dying at the scene and Paul, a U.S. Army veteran, dying in a hospital a day later.

This will be ignored by the national media.

It doesn’t fit their fraudulent narrative.

