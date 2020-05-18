https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-new-jersey-gym-owner-receives-summons-disorderly-conduct-police-defying-gov-murphys-lockdown-order/

Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened on Monday morning in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus lockdown order.

“We think so far, this has been just a gross violation of constitutional rights,” said Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “The 14th Amendment states that no state shall pass any law that infringes upon our rights as citizens, and we’ve been forced into our homes. Enough is enough.”

People gathered in the parking lot in front of the gym to show their support for the gym owner.

Ian Smith spoke to the media about his decision to reopen in defiance of Governor Murphy’s order.

WATCH:

Spoke to co-owner Ian Smith today after Atilis Gym in Bellmawr opened, defying state order. Gym still operating, one hour after opening doors. pic.twitter.com/ZoSdoimLpO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020

Bellmawr police walked to the door of the gym and the officer said the gym was in violation of Murphy’s order but “on that note, have a good day!”

The crowd went wild and chanted “USA! USA! USA!”

An attorney for Atilis Gym told Fox 29 that the gym received a summons for ‘disorderly conduct’ from Camden County police later in the day.

An attorney representing the gym tells FOX 29’s Alex George that they later received a summons for disorderly conduct from Camden County police. New Jersey State Police say the patrons inside the gym were issued warnings. The owners have said the decision to resume operations at the members-only facility was not about financial gain, but rather a question of Constitutional rights. They also say they plan on opening up again on Tuesday.

