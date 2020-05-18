https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/uproar-trump-announces-taking-hydroxychloroquine/

President Trump caused an uproar Monday afternoon when he revealed to reporters he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine every day for the past two weeks as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

“I’m taking it – hydroxychloroquine,” the president said during a roundtable with restaurant leaders at the White House.

“A lot of people are taking it. A lot of frontline workers are taking hydroxychloroquine,” said Trump, who said the White House doctor signed off on him taking it.

Trump said some who have criticized him for touting the drug have suspected he has a financial stake in it.

TRENDING: Flag company banned from producing Memorial Day materials by government order

“No, I don’t own the company,” he said. “You know what? I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick. And there’s a very good chance that this has an impact. Especially early on,” he said.

Trump’s revelation came after the announcement of a vaccine breakthrough sent the Dow up more than 900 points by the end of trading.

Hydroxychloroquine has been prescribed as an anti-malarial drug since World War II and is also used to treat auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Many doctors across the nation have claimed it has been remarkably effective — combined with azithromycin and sometimes zinc — in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

But opponents, some dubbing it the “Trump drug,” argue it’s used for COVID-19 hasn’t been properly vetted by clinical trials.

The FDA has approved hydroxychloroquine for emergency use in hospitals to treat COVID-19. Last month, the agency issued guidance warning against its used for COVID-19 outside of a hospital or a clinical trial due to possible side effects.

On Monday, Trump mentioned the widely reported University of Virginia School of Medicine study that concluded there was no benefit for coronavirus patients in U.S. veterans hospitals, calling it “a very unscientific report.”

Renowned infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Smith — who has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer” — has called the Virginia study a “sham.”

See Trump’s remarks Monday:

[embedded content]

“I can’t believe anyone took this seriously. There’s not one dosage listed, cumulative or daily, of hydroxychloriquine or anthromicin. And people call this a study,” Smith said in an April 28 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Published in the medRxiv online depository, the study was not peer-reviewed. It analyzed the medical records of 368 male veterans hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration medical centers who died or were discharged by April 11.

About 28% of patients who were given hydroxychloroquine in addition to the usual care died compared to 11% who received routine care alone.

But Smith argued that “not one person in that paper saw one COVID patient.

“Only three are MDs [and] all [those] are ophthalmology trained,” Smith said of the research. “It’s a sham. It’s a shame on UVA. I sent an email to the dean of the medical school at UVA. I have not heard back from them. It is an embarrassment that UVA allows this thing to be called a study.”

In early April, a poll of 6,200 physicians in 30 countries found hydroxychloroquine to be the best drug available to treat COVID-19.

At the same time, Smith declared he had seen 100% success in his treatment of 72 seriously ill COVID-19 patients with hydroxchloroquine and azithromycin.

“I think this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” he said in an April 1 interview with Ingraham. “I’m very serious.”

“It’s a game-changer. An absolute game-changer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

