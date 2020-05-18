https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-air-force-launches-mysterious-x-37b-plane-for-space-experiments_3354842.html

The U.S. Air Force on Sunday launched its Atlas V rocket into orbit as part of a secret space mission.

The rocket, which is carrying the Air Force’s high-tech reusable drone X-37B, also known as an Orbital Test Vehicle, was launched at around 9:15 a.m. from Cape Canaveral in Florida for its sixth mission in space.

The solar-powered X-37B is operated by remote control without a crew, and launched after a 24-hour delay due to poor weather.

“Congratulations on the 6th mission of the X-37B reusable spacecraft,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote on Twitter following its launch.

The mystery space plane will deploy a small research satellite dubbed FalconSAT-8, which will spend an extensive period in space conducting a number of experiments, Air Force Secretary and head of the newly established U.S. Space Force, Barbara Barrett, said earlier this month.

“This X-37B mission will host more experiments than any prior missions,” she said.

Officials aren’t saying exactly how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission. However, a senior vice president for X-37B developer Boeing, Jim Chilton, noted that each mission for the craft has been progressively longer. The previous mission in space lasted a record two years.

One of the experiments will test the effect of radiation on seeds and other materials, according to AFP. It will also test how solar power captured from space can be transformed into radio-frequency microwave energy that could be transmitted back to Earth.

“Today, the @SpaceForceDoD successfully launched the next mission of the X-37B space plane from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. American superiority in space is vital to protect our way of life, and @SpaceForceDoD will meet emerging threats with American strength!” Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter Sunday shortly after its launch.

The winged spacecraft resembles NASA’s old shuttles, but is just one-quarter the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. The one just launched features an extra compartment for experiments, including several for NASA and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, making it the biggest science load yet for an X-37B.

The Air Force said in a statement that its launch honors all front-line workers and responders to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who have been affected by the outbreak.

“Our invincible American spirit drives us to motivate, collaborate, and innovate together to overcome adversity,” Barrett said in the statement. “In dedicating this mission to the nation’s healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel, the department celebrates those who are keeping America strong.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

