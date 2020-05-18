https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/usa-usa-usa-crowd-front-new-jersey-gym-roars-police-refuse-enforce-gov-murphys-lockdown-order-video/

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened on Monday morning in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus lockdown order.

People gathered in the parking lot in front of the gym to show their support for the gym owner.

Doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr now open to cheers, in defiance of state orders. pic.twitter.com/BtuMVpg5hP — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020

Co-owner of Atilis Gym Ian Smith spoke to the media about his decision to reopen in defiance of Governor Murphy’s order.

WATCH:

Spoke to co-owner Ian Smith today after Atilis Gym in Bellmawr opened, defying state order. Gym still operating, one hour after opening doors. pic.twitter.com/ZoSdoimLpO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020

Bellmawr police walked to the door of the gym and the officer said the gym was in violation of Murphy’s order but “on that note, have a good day!”

The crowd went wild and chanted “USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

