People who visit Disney World when it starts reopening this week will “assume all risks” related to exposure to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the disease caused by the virus, “exists in any public place where people are present,” a disclaimer on Disney World’s website states.

“By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” it adds.

Citing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney noted that senior citizens and people with underlying illnesses are especially vulnerable to the CCP virus.

A phased reopening of Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, is taking place on May 20. An expanded reopening will take place on May 27.

Key changes are taking place as Disney operators try to limit the spread of the new illness.

Parking will be limited and entrances will be reduced.

Each guest will be screened upon arrival. If they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or above, they’ll be directed to a different screening location. If the second test shows a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or above, the person and anyone with them will be blocked from entering the park.

Employees are also being told to self-screen at home before traveling to work.

All guests are required to wear face coverings or masks when inside the park unless they’re dining. People are encouraged to use credit cards and other cashless payments and to keep physical contact with others to a minimum.

Disney said it’s ramped up cleaning and disinfection in areas with high traffic such as public elevators and has trained employees on health and safety.

People thinking of visiting the park can check out this map to see what’s open before they go.

Reopening is starting with third-party operators. The following Wednesday, three Disney-owned and -operated stores and venues will reopen: World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (mobile order) and the Marketplace Co-Op, Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs, said in a weekend blog post.

“Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations. We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities,” he wrote.

“As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority.”

The new policies were informed by restrictions put into place at Shanghai Disneyland last week.

