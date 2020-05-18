http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tGWJjA-TWl8/
For the third time, Joe Biden was forced to battle birds during a campaign livestream on Monday.
Bloomberg reported:
Joe Biden emerged from his basement studio, as many Democrats have demanded, to do a livestream Monday near his garden. And he was almost drowned out by honking geese.
Even before Biden began to speak to an AAPI Victory Fund livestream, the honking of a Canada goose came across the video feed.
“You’re going to hear, there’s a pond on the other side of my property here, a lot of Canadian geese,” he said. “If you hear them honking away, they’re cheering, that’s what they’re about.”
Watch:
Watch the latest video at foxnews.com
During an event with Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Ned Lamont (D-CT), Biden lost his train of thought and had to excuse the honking geese in the background.
[embedded content]
He said they were “trying to get away from the virus.”
Just days earlier, he had a similar problem with other birds:[embedded content]
