On Monday, patrons of a New Jersey gym that opened in defiance of Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s lockdown executive order were let off with a warning and told to “have a good day.”

“We are and only were here for everybody’s safety today,” an officer told those gathered at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, according to FOX 5 NY. “We planned for the worst and hoped for the best, and it seems like that’s what we have out here today.”

“Formally, you are all in violation of the executive order. On that note, have a good day. Everybody be safe,” the officer added, sparking the crowd to erupt with loud cheering.

The gym operated at a mere 20% capacity and with extra coronavirus precautions in place, including fever checks, and stayed open after the police visit.

“The measures that we took are well above and beyond,” Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith said, as noted by FOX 5. “We spread out the entire gym. Everything in the gym is more than six feet apart, including equipment. Every single person walking in the gym is going to have to follow instructions or leave.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the owners were later issued municipal citations for disorderly conduct.

Current reporting indicates no patrons have been cited, though citizens were threatened by Camden County Prosecutor’s Office over the weekend that “anyone who patronizes a [‘non-essential’] business that is open in violation of an executive order could face criminal charges in the form of a disorderly persons offense for which you could be fined up to $1,000 for each offense and spend up to six months in jail.”

