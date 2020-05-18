https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-trump-campaign-launches-new-true-crime-style-video-website-aimed-joe-biden/

The Trump campaign has launched a true crime style website and YouTube show aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden titled “The Truth Over Facts.”

The website aims to uncover “the truth behind Joe Biden’s never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements.”

The branding is likely a play on a gaffe Biden made during a speech in Iowa last year, saying “we choose truth over facts.”

“If you have any tips related to the discovery of truth over facts, text TRUTH to 88022,” the website says.

The Trump campaign told The Wrap that they will be trying to “unlock the secrets behind Joe Biden’s incomprehensible babbling.””

“The American people deserve to know the truth behind Joe Biden’s delirious and nonsensical claims on the campaign trail,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director. “When he’s mangling the text of the Declaration of Independence or calling someone a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier,’ is he really speaking a language that only he and a select group of others understand? This campaign for president cannot be allowed to continue for one more minute until we try to unlock the secrets behind Joe Biden’s incomprehensible babbling.”

