Many of us get stuck in ruts, dealing with minorly annoying problems every day until a different perspective comes along and blows us away with its ingenuity.

For Becky Holden McGhee from Blackpool, United Kingdom, that perspective entailed a different way to close cereal boxes.

Maybe you’ve never noticed your cereal boxes misbehaving — there are tabs to hold them shut — or maybe you’ve been endlessly annoyed by how often the boxes stand gaping open, making the cereal go stale more quickly and generally looking messy.

Becky has found and shared a life hack: a method of closing the boxes that only takes a few seconds and ensures the boxes stay closed.

“Had to share this!!!” she posted on May 10. “It’s only taken me 40 years, but I now know the correct way to close a cereal box.”

“Genius. It takes seconds, no more dried up cereal and ugly torn boxes to greet me every morning.”

After posting photos of her tidy collection of cereal boxes, friends commented begging for instructions.

“I’ve now added a little video on how to do it,” Becky updated her post. “Happy folding! You know I want to see pics!”

The post has been shared 140,000 times since it was posted, shocking friends and family.

“I bet you didn’t expect this many reactions to your hack when you posted it this morning,” one person commented on the post. “[I] bet you and Dave are having a right giggle about your new found fame. Haha.”

“[W]e can’t believe it,” Becky replied. “I only added a little video after the original post, because a friend asked.”

“[T]hat time your friend says “post a video” and its shared eight thousand times!!” Becky commented in a reply to her friend who asked for the video.

Of course, not everyone was impressed with the method, with some saying they thought everyone already did this or claiming that the extra work wasn’t worth the final product.

The boxes do look nice and tidy, and it only takes a few moments to execute, but kids who can’t even get their dishes in the dishwasher and are the main consumers of cereal are unlikely to maintain this method.

What do you think — will you give this a try?

