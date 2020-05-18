https://www.dailywire.com/news/zubrin-how-to-reopen-america

America’s response to the coronavirus leaves much to be desired. A large fraction of the economy has been shut down. But while the exponential growth of the pandemic has been stopped, the virus has not been suppressed. Instead, the number of new cases and deaths have held steady for the past month, leaving us in no better position to end the quarantine today than we were six weeks ago.

This has led to a political polarization, with the right, broadly speaking, adopting the position that the quarantine might as well be abandoned, sooner rather than later, come what may, since we can’t maintain the quarantine forever. Denying this, the left has opted for the banner of “safety,” with the catastrophic economic consequences of endless quarantine supposedly remedied by government dispersal of trillions of dollars of freshly printed money to compensate businesses and workers for unlimited lost income.

The right’s policy is risky. The left’s is insane. The current plan is not working. The existing situation is unsustainable. We need to find a better way.

The problem is that we are using the wrong criteria for quarantine. Instead of quarantining all those judged to be “non-essential,” whether sick or not, we should be quarantining those who have the virus, whether “essential” or not.

The right answer is true mass testing. We need to test everyone every two weeks. Quarantine the infected, release the uninfected. That’s how to reopen the economy swiftly, and keep it open. We don’t need “contact tracing,” which is unviable in a free society. Universal testing would make personnel tracking redundant. We just need to test.

The tests don’t have to be perfect. The FDA has justified action delaying the approval of testing kits under the slogan that “flawed tests are worse than no tests.” But this is simply untrue. Let’s say you had a test that was so flawed that it gave false positives 20 percent of the time and false negatives 20 percent of the time. False positives can readily be eliminated by retesting. False negatives are harder to eliminate, but that is not critical. Getting 80 percent of carriers out of circulation via widespread testing would be a decisive blow against the virus. If we can cut R0, the virus’s reproduction multiplier, by a factor of 5, from its current value close to 1 down to around 0.2, the virus would be effectively wiped out within two months. That’s how we win this war.

Implementing such a policy would be expensive, but not remotely as expensive as what we are doing now. The average American makes $50,000/year, or about $1000 per week. A coronavirus test costs between $35 to $50. Testing hundreds of millions of people every two weeks at a cost of $50 each would cost a lot less than spending $2000 each over the same time to cover them through unemployment insurance or forgivable payroll protection business loans. Furthermore, under such a policy, they would be working, the businesses that employ them would be operating, and the economy would be functioning, producing real goods and services. That’s what we need.

Availability of testing kits is not a fundamental issue. Kits to detect coronavirus have been available since January. The FDA has been an obstacle to producing them, however, through capricious and dilatory actions in blocking or delaying the approval of testing kits. Regardless, at this point there are several FDA and CDC approved testing kits to choose from, with some producing results within minutes. Appropriate emergency action by the Trump administration to cut the red tape could make many more rapidly available, including quite a few that have been used with great success overseas.

Alternatively, states could and should set their own standards for an approved test. In fact, given the political senility of Washington, the most practical way to start implementing mass testing programs is probably through the state governments. Some of these may be hopeless cases, but there are fifty of them, and we only need a few to show the way forward.

Testing programs should be set up by every state to certify their people to go back to work. Such testing programs already exist, but are on too small a scale. In Colorado, for example, tests are now available for free to anyone, but there are not enough centers. As a result, people have to wait two hours to get tested, an ordeal that few are willing to accept. There are plenty of state or local bureaucracies ready and available who could be mobilized to conduct the required much larger scale effort in an organized way. For example, fire departments could be employed to do the testing. This could be an attractive option because fire departments are staffed with organized, disciplined personnel in fine health with paramedical training and plenty of free time between fires to do other things. Moreover, they have facilities, and everyone knows where to find their local firehouse. Other options, including using existing medical clinics, or Red Cross teams deployed to set up testing at places customarily used as election polling locations, could also be considered.

But how could states obtain the required number of testing kits? That’s simple. Offer money. If a test costs $50, the testing kits themselves surely cost no more than $10. So, offer $50 each, cash on delivery, for unlimited orders, until further notice. The market would do the rest.

States might not have the money to cover such programs out of pocket, but they could put the money down and make themselves whole by charging individuals the $50 fee. Most health insurance companies have offered to cover testing costs, and regardless, many people would be willing to pay that to get back to work. Alternatively, employers would readily cover it to get back into business (I certainly would).

The economy needs to be reopened, and the virus needs to be defeated. We can do both.

Robert Zubrin, an aerospace engineer, is the founder of the Mars Society and the president of Pioneer Astronautics. His latest book is “The Case for Space: How the Revolution in Spaceflight Opens Up a Future of Limitless Possibility.”

