Alan Dershowitz, liberal Democratic lawyer, civil liberties advocate, and Harvard Law School emeritus professor, says that the state has a “right” to “plunge a needle into your arm” in a forced vaccination scenario if necessary.

What are the details?

During a recent discussion with Jason Goodman, Dershowitz — who defended President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial — said that the U.S. Constitution permits the government to forcibly vaccinate its citizens in an effort to stop the spread of contagion.

Goodman, who is host of web series “Crowdsource the Truth,” asked Dershowitz where in the Constitution it says the government can forcibly vaccinate a person.

“Let me put it very clearly,” Dershowitz said. “You have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business.”

The famed law professor added that if the disease in question is not contagious — for example, cancer — a person can refuse treatment.

He continued, “[But] If you refuse to be vaccinated [for a contagious disease], the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm.”

“You have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease,” Dershowitz added. “Public health, the police power of the Constitution, gives the state the power to compel that. And there are cases in the United States Supreme Court.”

What else?

Dershowitz explained that this is all part of living in a democratic society.

“That’s what a democracy is about,” he said. “If the majority of the people agree and support that, for public health measures, you have to be vaccinated, you have to be vaccinated. They should give you an alternative. The alternative is to live in your home, don’t get vaccinated, but never ever leave your home or live in a bubble. But if you want to interact with other people, you cannot become Typhoid Mary. The Constitution doesn’t give you the right to spread your illness to other people.”

