A legal battle between Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and several women, who are suing his estate, is still ongoing nine months after the convicted sex-offender was found dead in his New York jail cell.

Attorneys for several of Epstein’s alleged victims and attorneys for the $634 million estate have been hashing out legal arguments behind the scenes for months.

The debate became public after a lawyer for three women, who are each pursuing their own lawsuits against the estate, filed documents with the court alleging the estate’s legal team hasn’t produced any information in response to pre-trial discovery requests, ABC News reports.

The legal filing accuses the estate’s attorneys of “obstructionist conduct” that requires immediate attention from the court, according to the network.

“Court intervention is required now so that [the estate] can begin reviewing and producing documents concerning the sex-trafficking conspiracy they are trying to keep secret,” wrote attorney Sigrid McCawley, in one of three legal letters filed with the court.

In another letter, McCawley accused the defense team of “attempting to game the process to maximize delay.”

Attorney for the estate Matthew Aaronson called the victims’ requests “clearly overbroad and unduly burdensome” and “not proportional to the needs of the case,” according to ABC News.

In a letter filed last week, Aaronson wrote that the co-executors of Epstein’s estate compiled a database of more than 730,000 documents. He wrote that efforts to sift through the documents were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but the estate expects to begin producing documents this week.

Alleged victims have asked the estate to produce information they say is relevant to their claims against Epstein. Some of the requested items include photographs, video and audio recordings from his airplanes and homes, financial records and communications with his alleged co-conspirators, employees and government officials.

