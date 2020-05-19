https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/altcensored-website-fights-censorship-hosting-deleted-youtube-videos/

A brilliant website is tracking and republishing videos that are being censored by YouTube.

altCensored features videos from across the political spectrum, and many that aren’t political at all, that have been removed by the video streaming giant.

The goal of the website, which was created in 2019, is to “be the reference for YouTube censored content through a community effort across ideological lines” and to “raise awareness of increasing online censorship,” according to a statement provided to Gateway Pundit.

In order to do this, altCensored tracks videos that are placed behind a “limited state” firewall by the platform.

“YouTube limits access to videos that are neither illegal, nor violate their own Terms and Conditions or Community Guidelines,” altCensored’s website explains. “’Limited state’ videos are placed behind a warning message, cannot be shared, monetized or easily found, and have likes, comments, view counts and suggested videos disabled.”

The site has created an “unbiased community catalog,” and the over 40,000 videos that they have ended up with is fascinating.

There is everything from Pamela Geller videos about Muslim rape gangs to conspiracy theories and everything in between. As YouTube has been cracking down on coronavirus content, the site’s catalog now also features an array of interviews with doctors and scientists who have been silenced for daring to question the World Health Organization’s official narratives.

The new Plandemic documentary that was rapidly barred from nearly every social media platform is already one of the top videos on the site.

altCensored’s creator told The Gateway Pundit that the videos they curate are not user submitted directly, but it is a community based network and they ask people to submit channels for them to monitor. They are currently monitoring over 5,000 channels for Limited State videos and are proactively archiving more than 1,500 in case of deletion.

When asked what the most interesting video they have found that was censored, they pointed to the most viewed video on their site, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over) John & Yoko Plastic Ono Band Harlem Community Choir (official music video),” which has 20 million views.

“It’s up to the viewer to decide if YouTube hides, disables sharing, and places a warning message on the video because it runs counter to the American Empires leitmotif of endless wars, or because it contains images of the inevitable death and destruction that war unleashes on the most innocent and vulnerable: children,” they explained.

Discussing whether or not any truly benign videos are being censored, they said that it happens, and referred us to a video of a maid folding a towel into a swan that was removed for “Hate Speech.”

“World War II and military music content channels were especially affected in June 2019 in big tech’s apparent effort to erase history,” they explained. “A speech by Joseph Stalin, exerted from RT TV, has also been placed in Limited State.”

They said that it is “important to remember that YouTube limits access to videos that are neither illegal, nor violate their own Terms and Conditions or Community Guidelines. In effect they break their own rules to eliminate voices they do not like.”

“In August 2017 YouTube updated their ‘commitment to fight terror content online’ by adding NGO´s like the Anti-Defamation League, the No Hate Speech Movement, and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue to focus on ‘Hate Speech,’” altCensored explained. “In June 2019, YouTube broadened their definition of ‘Hate Speech’ and included content ‘denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.’”

They noted that “Hate Speech” now includes dissenting opinions on immigration, LGBTQ issues, and gender confusion.

Some examples include a video of Muslims attacking Catholics who were leaving Church, a pastor speaking at Arizona State University about homosexuality, a video about transgender bathrooms at Target, and an audio book titled “Coronavirus and Christ.”

Examples of the censored videos even included some from this website, The Gateway Pundit.

“Removal of entire channels has increased in the last 14 months. Religious figures and groups are not immune,” they said. “Free speech is critical for a free society. No one agrees with all the opinions on the site, but Americans have always agreed that ideas should not be silenced.”

