Annie Glenn, widow of former U.S. Senator John Glenn (D-Ohio), has died at the age of 100.

Glenn died of COVID-19 complications, according to a Tuesday Associated Press report.

What are the details?

A spokesperson for the Glenn family said that the family matriarch passed away at a nursing home in the St. Paul, Minnesota, area.

John Glenn died in 2016. The two had been married for 73 years at the time of his death. Annie, who overcame a difficult speech impediment in her younger years, met John while the two were growing up in New Concord, Ohio. John proposed to Annie when World War II began. The couple was married in 1943.

Prior to her death, Annie served on various advisory boards for child protective agencies and organizations and received the Department of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service in 1998 for her work. At the time, Defense Secretary William Cohen said that Annie was a “strong voice for children, speech and communications, and the disabled.”

Annie also served as an adjunct professor of speech pathology at Ohio State University’s Department of Speech and Hearing Science. Ohio State University bestowed an honorary doctorate of public service upon Annie in 2009 for her excellency and service to the college.

The AP reported that there will be a virtual memorial service for Annie on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET. Further details about the service are forthcoming.

Annie is survived by her two children, John, 74, and Carolyn, 73.

