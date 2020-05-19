https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-comes-lamest-possible-nickname-trump-video/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has come up with the lamest possible nickname for President Donald Trump, telling reporters that he calls him “President Tweety.”

Biden revealed the nickname as geese honked in the background on Monday.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/05/who-you-calling-sleepy-joe-biden-on-his-youth-agenda-internet-memes-and-fighting-trump-from-his-house

The presumed Democratic presidential nominee was speaking to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund when he made the lame joke.

“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him ‘President Tweety,’” Biden said.

Biden was extremely angry about President Trump’s desire to re-open the country.

“How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need? Stop tweeting about it, get the money out to Main Street.”

Trump has referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” while his sons and supporters generally prefer to call him “Creepy Joe Biden.”

Last week, Biden said during a Snapchat interview for Vanity Fair that he was not going to give Trump a nickname, but said that the president is “a master at laying nicknames on people.”

“In terms of energy, I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump, who I’m really resisting giving a nickname to,” he added to the host of “Good Luck America,” Snapchat’s daily political show.

Joe Biden reveals his nickname for Donald Trump is “President Tweety” Read more at @nypost https://t.co/6XPeCgpHNo pic.twitter.com/LUcSrI7g5b — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 19, 2020

