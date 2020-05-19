https://www.dailywire.com/news/bizzaro-world-nasa-scientists-detect-evidence-of-parallel-universe-where-time-runs-backward

What if there’s a parallel universe, with a parallel Earth, where everything is exactly the same except people eat corn on the cob vertically instead of horizontally?

It just might be out there, NASA scientists say.

“NASA scientists have detected evidence of a parallel universe, right next to ours, where all the rules of physics seem to be operating in reverse,” the UK’s Daily Star writes.

That includes time.

Scientists at the National Aeronautic Space Administration have conducted a series of cosmic ray detection experiments, which have found particles that could be from outside our universe.

NASA ’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) uses a giant balloon to haul delicate electronic antennas high into the cold dry air above Antarctica – where there is little or no radio noise to distort its findings. There is a constant “wind’ of high energy particles coming from outer space – some of which are a million times more powerful than anything we can generate ourselves. Low energy particles – neutrinos – can pass completely through the Earth, barely interacting with the substance of our planet at all. But higher energy objects are stopped by the reassuringly solid matter of the Earth. That means that high energy particles can only be detected coming “down” from outer space. To detect a heavier particle – a tau neutrino – coming “up” out of the Earth would imply that these particles are actually travelling backwards in time. And that is exactly what the ANITA scientists have seen.

The findings suggest evidence of a parallel universe, The Star reported. The initial experiments were conducted in 2016, but researchers have been combing over the data and recently detected what they think are particles moving upward from Earth.

Principal ANITA investigator Peter Gorham, an experimental particle physicist at the University of Hawaii and lead author on a Cornell University paper describing the odd phenomenon, said the simplest explanation is that at the instant of the Big Bang some 13.8 billion years ago, there were two universes formed — the one we know and another one that, from our position, appears to be going in reverse, with time going backward.

“[A]ll sorts of suggestions rooted in known physics have been put forward to account for the perplexing signal, and all have been ruled out,” New Scientist reported. “What’s left is shocking in its implications. Explaining this signal requires the existence of a topsy-turvy universe created in the same big bang as our own and existing in parallel with it. In this mirror world, positive is negative, left is right and time runs backwards. It is perhaps the most mind-melting idea ever to have emerged from the Antarctic ice ­­– but it might just be true.”

Then again, the scientists say there’s a possibility that the odd results came from an error the ANITA made.

“We’re left with the most exciting or most boring possibilities,” said Ibrahim Safa, who also works on the experiment.

