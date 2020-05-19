https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-arbery-handcuffed-arrest/2020/05/19/id/968080

A police bodycam video posted on YouTube Tuesday shows Georgia shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery being handcuffed in a WalMart parking lot after he was accused of shoplifting a television set.

The video, which is time-stamped on Dec. 1, 2017, shows Arbery and three other teenagers being detained by police officers and accused of shoplifting, reports The New York Post.

In the video, a police officer asks the teens about a 65-inch-television, and Arbery, wearing a parka and shorts, responds that the television was still inside the store. He claimed he had a receipt and tried to stand up, but instead, he was handcuffed and put into a squad car, where he and the others were driven back to the store.

The video ends after he and the others are shown walking back to a rear office at the store. The final outcome of the incident was not made clear. It is also not clear where the police officers in the video were from, and the video was posted by a social media company.

The latest video was released one day after another video was released to The Guardian, showing Arbery a month earlier at a local park in Georgia. In that video, Glynn County police are shown attempting to tase him while he’s being questioned about sitting in his car in the park.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on Feb. 25. Two white men, Gregory McMichael, 64, a retired Glynn County police officer and investigator for the county district attorney’s office, and his son, Travis, 24, have been charged with murder after a cell phone video of his death went public, showing them chasing and then shooting Arbery, who was jogging unarmed in their Brunswick neighborhood.

The McMichaels say they thought Arbery was a suspected burglar after he had been spotted at a nearby construction site. An extended video was released by an attorney for Arbery’s family, and shows the McMichaels chasing him for more than 4 minutes before the younger man confronted him and shot him at close range with a shotgun while they were scuffling.

Lawyers working for the Arbery family said the park video is a “clear depiction of a situation where Ahmaud was harassed by Glynn County police officers.”

