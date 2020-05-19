https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-audio-released-joe-biden-pressuring-ukrainian-president-poroshenko-fire-viktor-shokin-investigating-son/

Audio Released of JOE BIDEN Pressuring Ukrainian President Poroshenko to FIRE VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son!

An audio tape was released by Creative Destruction Media where Joe Biden is pressuring former Ukrainian President Poroshenko to fire former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

The men discuss the firing of then Prosecutor Shokin for corrupt reasons, in order to prevent an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other criminal actions.

Victor Shokin was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter at the time.

Joe Biden was US Vice President under Obama.

Poroshenko eventually complied and fired Shokin.

Creative Destruction Media has the transcript.

[embedded content]

Here is the section where Joe Biden starts talking. Biden mentions Donald Trump!

From the audioJoe Biden tells Poroshenko: We will help you get the vote…

[embedded content]

THERE IS MORE COMING!

Do Not Forget — DEMOCRATS IMPEACHED TRUMP OVER THIS!

