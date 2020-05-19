https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-grenell-declassifies-full-text-susan-rices-january-20-2017-email-secret-oval-office-meeting/

Ric Grenell

Acting DNI Richard Grenell is blowing up ObamaGate!

Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote a letter to US Attorney General William Barr on Monday requesting he declassify the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s January 20, 2017 email to herself about the secret Oval Office meeting with the coup cabal.

“I request you review and declassify the remaining portion of Ambassador Rice’s January 20, 2017, email and provide it to my office,” Johnson wrote.

Recall, Senator Grassley uncovered a bizarre, partially declassified email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017–Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

Grenell declassified the entire email, however it has not been released to the public yet.

KIMBERLY STRASSEL: Sources say acting DNI Richard Grenell has declassified full text of the January 20, 2017 Susan Rice “email to self.” Part of the email had been released, but part remained redacted. It has been sent to DOJ; let’s hope Congress gets ahold and releases it soon.

BREAKING: Sources say acting DNI Richard Grenell has declassified full text of the January 20, 2017 Susan Rice “email to self.” Part of the email had been released, but part remained redacted. It has been sent to DOJ; let’s hope Congress gets ahold and releases it soon. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 19, 2020

Here’s the backstory:

In February 2018, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) posted to his official Senate website:

Ambassador Rice appears to have used this email to document a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting between President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. In particular, Ambassador Rice wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book’. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

Grassley doubted the FBI, DOJ or State Department proceeded ‘by the book.’

Grassley said in a letter to Susan Rice:

“It strikes us as odd that, among your activities in the final moments on the final day of the Obama administration, you would feel the need to send yourself such an unusual email purporting to document a conversation involving President Obama and his interactions with the FBI regarding the Trump/Russia investigation. In addition, despite your claim that President Obama repeatedly told Mr. Comey to proceed ‘by the book,’ substantial questions have arisen about whether officials at the FBI, as well as at the Justice Department and the State Department, actually did proceed ‘by the book.’”

Senator Johnson wanted the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s letter declassified so the American people know what happened in the secret Oval Office meeting shortly before Donald Trump was sworn in as US President.

Thank you, Richard Grenell!

