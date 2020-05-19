https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/19/california-begins-illegal-alien-handouts-amid-growing-backlash-n406894

Illegal aliens in California can begin applying for financial relief under the coronavirus fund created by the Democratic state legislature.

Illegals are eligible to apply for a $500 payment for individuals and $1000 for families under a program that mixes state funds with private donations. But the Center for American Liberty is suing the state, saying the relief money is “not a slush fund for the governor to spend as he sees fit.” It hopes to block the disbursement of the money.

There are at least two million illegal aliens in California. The fund may help up to 150,000 illegals with emergency relief.

Fox News:

Kim Ouillette, attorney and fellow with Legal Aid at Work, told the paper that the state should “step in and do something more significant” because the funds will only cover a percentage of the immigrants in the state illegally. Applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds run dry. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April that he would spend $75 million of taxpayer money to create a Disaster Relief Fund for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Newsom is claiming that illegal aliens are “essential” to California’s economy which is true. It’s also true that they pay tens of millions of dollars in state and federal taxes.

But above all, it’s true that American citizens and legal immigrants are hurting just as badly or more. They need and are demanding additional assistance from Newsom who appears more interested in scoring points with the Hispanic voters of his state than he does in actually helping Americans.

He was criticized by some Republicans in the state. Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove said at the time that Newsom should spend the money instead on food banks, equipment for students to continue their education online and local governments struggling with revenue losses. “Instead of meeting these urgent needs, Governor Newsom has chosen to irresponsibly pursue a left-wing path and unilaterally secured $125 million for undocumented immigrants,” said Grove, who represents Bakersfield.

What makes spending public monies on illegals so repugnant is that they are able to get relief from private charities and other non-profit groups. The network of aid groups who assist illegals in California is extensive and while probably overextended like every other charity in the United States, continues to operate.

As for the suit against releasing the funds, it’s really a hail mary pass.

Los Angeles Times:

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Whittier City Councilwoman Jessica Martinez and Ricardo Benitez, an immigrant from El Salvador who is now a U.S. citizen. Both plaintiffs are Republican candidates for the state Assembly. Benitez is running to represent the 39th Assembly District in the San Fernando Valley and Martinez is vying to represent the 57th Assembly District in the southern San Gabriel Valley. “This is taxpayer money that may only be appropriated by the legislative branch. This is not a slush fund for the governor to spend as he sees fit,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney and chief executive officer for the Center for American Liberty, said in a written statement Thursday. “At a time when law-abiding Californians are crushed by unemployment, housing issues, business closures and massive limitations on our normal lives, Governor Newsom is doing an end-run around the legal guardrails in place.”

If Democrats win the Senate in November, you can expect some kind of push to give illegals a nice, generous handout from the U.S. taxpayer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

