A Texas man arrested more than 70 times is accused of murdering an 80-year-old grandmother after he was let out of jail.

80-year-old Rosalie Cook who walks with a cane was stabbed near her car in a Walgreens parking lot.

The killer Randy Roszell Lewis was released from jail via Judge Herb Ritchie.

And his release was approved by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Lina Hidalgo is the same crazed Houston Judge who called on Texans to snitch on restaurants with too many customers.

FOX News reported:

The suspect, 38-year-old Randy Roszell Lewis, was shot and killed by a responding officer who was flagged down by witnesses at the scene. Police said the man was armed with a 6-inch blade.

The incident sparked outrage from the Houston Police Officers’ Union, which blamed the “total failure” of criminal justice reform for his release weeks earlier — without paying bail.

Lewis allegedly stabbed 80-year-old Rosalie Cook in the chest as she returned to her car after shopping inside a Walgreens in Houston. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her son, Chuck Cook, said his mother was a “perfect” grandma to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“Nobody should have to go through this, an 80-year-old woman, disabled, had to walk with a cane,” Cook said.

Police said officers were already in the area after receiving calls around 10:15 a.m. about a man matching Lewis’ description demanding money from shoppers at knifepoint by a nearby grocery store.

Look at this guy’s record!

