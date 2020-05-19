https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnn-gives-gov-cuomo-pass-disastrous-ny-nursing-home-policy/

You probably haven’t seen them (c’mon, who watches CNN), but every week, CNN host Chris Cuomo interviews his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They’re nauseating segments, with the two brothers claiming they make the best spaghetti or asserting that mom loved them most. Bleck.

But one thing Chris never does is get into his brother’s response to the coronavirus, which has been disastrous.

“While many are blaming Cuomo’s policies for the high death toll, one place you won’t hear any questions about it is on CNN, where experts point out the governor is instead lobbed softball questions during playful interviews with his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo,” Fox News reports.

“The governor’s younger brother’s show on CNN has instead been the showcase for playful banter between the siblings. Governor Cuomo has been interviewed on CNN at least 19 times since March 8, with his younger brother conducting nine of them,” Fox says.

Social media has taken note.

“Chris Cuomo just interviewed his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo on CNN. It was… interesting,” wrote one Twitterer.

This resembles an SNL skit, not news Do CNN viewers trust him to cover his bro’s response to crisis objectively? The sibling rivalry tension is PALPABLE This is ridiculous

Chris Cuomo just interviewed his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo on CNN. It was… interesting. • This resembles an SNL skit, not news

• Do CNN viewers trust him to cover his bro’s response to crisis objectively?

• The sibling rivalry tension is PALPABLE

• This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/QUjMisqR61 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 31, 2020 “CNN’s coverage of Andrew Cuomo has been consistent with much of the media, focus on the glowing verbiage and ignore the catastrophic mishandling of nursing homes that led to thousands of deaths,” Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News. “This problem is compounded by a serious conflict of interest arising from the relationship between Chris Cuomo, one of CNN’s highest-profile news personalities, and his brother the Governor,” Jacobson added. “Chris Cuomo should not be allowed to cover or comment on air about his brother, and CNN should appoint someone to monitor and review coverage of Andrew Cuomo to prevent this conflict of interest from bleeding over to other news coverage.” If you’re a glutton for punishment, you can watch the clip below. Some entertainment . . .

The guy on the left is Chris Cuomo, CNN host.

The guy on the right is his brother Andrew, Governor of New York.

This is the last minute or so of their interview . . . pic.twitter.com/VdfOFNM2JE — Gene Kerrigan (@GeneKerrigan) March 17, 2020 Here’s some stuff you won’t hear the brothers talking about. New York state has the most coronavirus cases in the United States. There have been 27,169 COVID-19 deaths in the state, the fourth most populous in the U.S., with more than 19 million people. But California, the most populous state at nearly 40 million residents, has had just 2,789 deaths. Texas, second-most populous at about 29 million, has had only 1,121 deaths. And Florida, No. 3 on the list at 21 million and home to many elderly residents, comes in between the two, at 1,779 COVID-19 deaths. In fact, New York has more deaths than the next five hardest-hit states combined, according to Johns Hopkins Center for System Science and Engineering. New York state has also seen more nursing home deaths from the coronavirus than any other state. Why? The governor enacted a state directive that required nursing homes to take in any and all coronavirus patients, which then swept through the most vulnerable population. “New York has seen over 5,300 coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes, which is about one-fifth of the nation’s total of nursing home deaths (about 26,000). The Associated Press reports an average of 20 to 25 nursing home deaths per day in the state of New York,” the AP wrote last week. “Gov. Cuomo recently reversed a March 25 order that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus despite testing deficiencies for both residents and staff,” Fox reports. “Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 stopping hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and ramping up testing for staff.” Maybe the two can cover that topic on the next episode of the Chris & Andrew Happytime Talk Show.

