https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnns-jake-tapper-accuses-trump-pushing-conspiracy-theories-pushing-russia-hoax-three-years/

CNN has spent the last three years pushing the Russia conspiracy hoax on a near daily basis.

They have no business accusing anyone of pushing conspiracy theories.

But that’s exactly what Jake Tapper is doing.

Breitbart reports:

TRENDING: House Democrats Say Trump-Russia Obstruction Investigation ‘Ongoing’ – Could Result in New Articles of Impeachment!

CNN’s Jake Tapper Blasted for Hypocrisy After Accusing Trump of ‘Smear Campaign’ Against Rivals CNN’s Jake Tapper was hit by a wave of criticism on social media Sunday after he accused President Donald Trump of “launching an unprecedented smear campaign against any rival,” with many accusing him and CNN of hypocrisy. Tapper, commenting on former President Barack Obama’s recent criticism of Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, added during a monologue on his show: The criticism from Obama comes at a time when President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against any rival. Leveling wild and false allegations against critics in the media and political rivals that range from bizarre false conspiracy theories to spreading false allegations of pedophilia to even suggesting one TV anchor committed murder. These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality. They’re deranged and indecent and seem designed to distract from us from this horrific health and economic crisis.

Check out Tapper’s tweets:

President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against rivals, leveling wild and false allegations against critics in the media and politics, ranging from bizarre conspiracy theories to spreading lies about pedophilia and even murder. 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

2/ These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality. They’re deranged and indecent and seem designed at least in part to distract us from the horrific death, health, and economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The pandemic, which impacts you, is what we will continue to focus on. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

He dares accuse Trump of running a smear campaign?

Did we or did we not hear guests on CNN repeatedly accuse Trump of being an agent of Russia, a traitor, and worse?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

