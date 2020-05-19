https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/come-man-biden-comes-unhinged-compares-trump-taking-hydroxychloroquine-injecting-clorox-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden compared President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been prescribed to people by doctors for decades, to injecting himself with Clorox.

During his press conference with restaurant owners on Monday, President Trump announced he was taking the life-saving drug Hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

President Trump admitted he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine for “a couple weeks.”

As expected, the Democrat-media complex went crazy in response to Trump taking the anti-malaria drug that has been safely prescribed to people since the 1950s.

Joe Biden joined the media sycophants and criticized Trump.

Biden came unhinged and compared Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine to injecting himself with Clorox.

“It’s like saying ‘maybe if you inject Clorox into your blood, you know, it may cure you’” said Biden. “Come on, man!”

Biden then falsely claimed no “serious” medical personnel has supported the use of Hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump has never instructed people to inject themselves with Clorox.

This dangerous misinformation is being spread by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and their stenographers in the left-wing media.

WATCH:

Joe Biden just compared President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been prescribed to people for 65 years by doctors, to injecting himself with Clorox. pic.twitter.com/EaLbQwlZP5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

