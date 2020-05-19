https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ahmaud-arbery-taser-police-georgia/2020/05/19/id/967952

More than two years before he was shot and killed, Georgia police attempted to use a Taser on Ahmaud Arbery, according to records and a police video.

The information, obtained by The Guardian newspaper, shows the now slain Georgia man was questioned by Glynn County police officers during a November 7, 2017 incident when he was spotted sitting alone in his car in a park.

The video shows a shirtless Arbery, dressed in a green hat, winter coat and athletic pants being questioned by police about why he was in an area known for drug activity.

Arbery told police: “Just rapping — rapping in the park.”

Officer Michael Kanago claimed he began to feel threatened by Arbery, who had asked why the officer was questioning him.

According to the Guardian, Kanago noted in his report that “veins were popping from [Arbery’s] chest, which made me feel that he was becoming enraged and may turn physically violent toward me.”

At one point Arbery is heard saying: “You’re bothering me for nothing.”

Arbery was ordered to get his hands out of his pockets when a second officer arrived. The officer then attempted to tase Arbery, but the device malfunctioned.

The incident ends with police allowing Arbery to leave, but they forbid him from using his car because his driver’s license is suspended.

Georgia authorities have arrested a father and son and charged them with the February murder of Arbery after he was shot while running in their neighborhood. His death has sparked national outrage after a cellphone video appeared to show the shooting.

