Yesterday the authorities reported 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 731. The 9 new deaths came with the age breakdown to which we have become accustomed: three decedents were in their 90’s, three were in their 80’s, two were in their 70’s, and one was in his 50’s. Eight of the 9 new decedents were residents of long-term care facilities. The share of long-term care decedents among all decedents continues to hover around 81 percent. Yesterday’s developments are representative of all my themes in this series, only more so.

The Minnesota Department of Health conducted yesterday’s press briefing (audio below). Governor Walz was otherwise engaged. The first question was directed to hospitalizations. It elicited a response disclosing that 76 percent hospitalizations involve patients with serious underlying conditions. As I have reported previously, 98.46 percent of all decedents have serious underlying medical conditions. Governor Walz’s statewide shutdown was badly misguided by any rational measure. The continuing restrictions extending beyond the at-risk population are unwarranted.

The authorities have withheld a straightforward analysis of who is at risk and what share of Minnesota citizens have serious underlying medical conditions placing them in the at-risk population. Looking behind the data plugged into Minnesota Model 3.0, Kevin Roche advises me that the number is 15.8 percent. Yet the authorities have no interest in advertising the relevant information and prefer to insist on treating us as though we are incapable of looking out for ourselves.

