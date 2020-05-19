https://www.theblaze.com/news/dallas-county-accuses-texas-gov-and-lt-gov-of-white-supremacy-for-intervening-in-jailing-of-salon-owner

The Dallas County Commissioners Court has accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) of exhibiting white supremacy after the Republicans condemned the actions of State District Judge Eric Moyé, who jailed salon owner Shelley Luther for reopening her business in defiance of the state’s lockdown order.

Moyé is black, and Abbott, Patrick, and Luther are all white.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, the commission passed a resolution declaring that “Dallas County residents suffer as the world gazes upon the travesty of justice caused when the Governor of the State of Texas and Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor (who appears to spend an excessive amount of time with his Conservative radio talk show) intervened in a ruling against a media-manufactured cause celebre, a lawbreaker and owner of Salon a la Mode.”

The document went on to say that the county “had its reputation questioned and ridiculed as this staged-circus, was reduced to issues of race and the superiority of Anglos over all other Americans, which was exhibited by the Governor and the Lt. Governor’s reintroduction of Dred Scott v. Sanford which briefed by any reasonable party reads; ‘a Black man (Moyé) has no rights that a White man (Trump, Abbott, Patrick) are bound to respect!”

The resolution also demanded that Abbott and Patrick “issue an earnest apology” to Moyé, and that the money raised to defend Luther “in this firestorm of foolishness be donated to worthy causes and people who are genuinely in need of this State’s intervention.”

Moyé ordered Luther to be jailed for seven days and fined thousands of dollars for openly defying state and local mandates by reopening her business and refusing to re-close amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The next day, Abbott and Paxton both issued statements condemning Moyé for having Luther incarcerated, and demanded her release from jail. The Supreme Court then intervened and Luther was let out.

In their resolution, the Dallas County Commissioners Court said that the actions by the governor and lieutenant governor led to the judge’s life being threatened, and his “professional record” being called into question.

