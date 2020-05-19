https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-amid-nursing-home-scandal-weve-been-more-aggressive-than-any-state-in-nursing-home-precautions

New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo claimed during a press conference on Tuesday that he has been more aggressive in protecting nursing homes than any other state. New York state has had by far the most nursing home deaths, which some experts have said has been exacerbated by Cuomo’s policy of forcing nursing homes to take patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As a government, we are doing everything that we can,” Cuomo said. “We’re doing more testing than any other state. We’ve been more aggressive than any state in nursing home precautions. We have been smart. New Yorkers have been smart. The government has been smart and that should be respected.”

New Yorkers are doing everything they can as a people. Our response has been probably the most demanding in the country because we had the largest number of cases. But every step of the way, New Yorkers have stepped up. As a government, we are doing everything that we can. We’re doing more testing than any other state. We’ve been more aggressive than any state in nursing home precautions. We have been smart. New Yorkers have been smart. The government has been smart and that should be respected. Now we need a federal government that is as smart as the people who elected that federal government because New York to move forward and move forward quickly we need a federal government as a partner. They’re now in the midst of running a number of programs that provide cash benefits to corporations. Let’s make sure when we’re giving those corporations funding, that the corporations are actually acting on behalf of Americans. I proposed something called the Americans First Law, not America First, Americans First Law. We learned the hard way in 2008 that you can see government provide billions of dollars to corporations to “stabilize the economy.” We did this after the mortgage scandal. We gave billions to the banks. Remember? Because they were too big to fail. We had to give billions of dollars to the banks. What did the banks do? Many of them turned around and gave themselves bonuses and they gave themselves parties and end of year bonuses and special pay bonuses. These are the same banks that created the mortgage fraud in the first place. Then get bailed out by the taxpayer and wound up having parties at taxpayer expense.

