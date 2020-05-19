http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cVKNmqt_Yjo/david-steinberg-omars-latest-ilhusion.php

Tipped by a Somali friend, I wrote about Ilhan Omar’s most recent scam in the post “Omar’s latest ilhusion.” Using a local food bank program that she had literally nothing to do with, Omar was fraudulently raising funds for her own political purposes. Unfortunately much of the evidence was written the usual disappearing ink. David Steinberg now retraces Omar’s steps in the meticulously reported column “Minnesota imam confirms Rep. Ilhan Omar improperly raised cash from his charity meals program.”

David previews his column in the tweets below and saves me the trouble of banging on the Star Tribune for today’s puff piece on Omar. What a pathetic excuse for a newspaper. Star Tribune reporter Patrick Condon doesn’t even credit the Star Tribune’s reporting on Omar’s marriage fraud in the paper’s most-read story last year. Jacqueline Susann to the contrary notwithstanding, once was enough.

BIG @IlhanMN update: This AM, (on @GlennBeck) I reported @IlhanMN solicited donations to her based on a false claim — that she was working w/ a charity to feed seniors during lockdown. Charity leader, *on record*: She knew it was false and did it anyway. Article soon. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 19, 2020

The @StarTribune review refers to passages of @IlhanMN‘s book that the @StarTribune‘s *own* reporting has challenged in the past. Archive it, in case it disappears. Meanwhile, look out for my article on @IlhanMN‘s apparent fundraising fraud later today. (3/3) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 19, 2020

