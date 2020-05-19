http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cVKNmqt_Yjo/david-steinberg-omars-latest-ilhusion.php

Tipped by a Somali friend, I wrote about Ilhan Omar’s most recent scam in the post “Omar’s latest ilhusion.” Using a local food bank program that she had literally nothing to do with, Omar was fraudulently raising funds for her own political purposes. Unfortunately much of the evidence was written the usual disappearing ink. David Steinberg now retraces Omar’s steps in the meticulously reported column “Minnesota imam confirms Rep. Ilhan Omar improperly raised cash from his charity meals program.”

David previews his column in the tweets below and saves me the trouble of banging on the Star Tribune for today’s puff piece on Omar. What a pathetic excuse for a newspaper. Star Tribune reporter Patrick Condon doesn’t even credit the Star Tribune’s reporting on Omar’s marriage fraud in the paper’s most-read story last year. Jacqueline Susann to the contrary notwithstanding, once was enough.

