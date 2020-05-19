https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/declassified-email-shows-comey-warned-obama-flynn/

A newly declassified email reveals that fired FBI chief James Comey warned Barack Obama – before President Trump was inaugurated – that it might be a problem to share “sensitive” information about Russia with Gen. Michael Flynn.

Just the News reports the email was from Susan Rice, who at the time was national security adviser to Obama, to herself.

Its contents largely were known earlier – but one paragraph was only made available this week, and it explained Comey’s warning to Obama that it was “potentially” dangerous to let Flynn have details.

JTN explained the message largely concerned a discussion among Comey, Rice, Obama, Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Their discussion was over the now-debunked claims of Russia collusion, and Obama’s desire to know if his administration should “ascertain if there is any reason we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

He was concerned about the looming change of power to the Trump administration.

In the section that’s newly released, Rice said Comey told Obama he had “some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.”

Comey had admitted he had seen “no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak,”

But he claimed that the level of communication between the two was “unusual,” JTN said.

The report also explained that Comey ordered FBI agents to interview Flynn even though there already had been a conclusion reached that no one on the 2016 Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia, a decision that should have ended the investigation.

Flynn has been much in the news recently, with the Department of Justice’s decision to drop its case against him.

Following that, former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy said the real issue over the “unmasking” of Flynn is whether or not he ever was masked in the first place.

He suggest in an National Review column that Flynn could have been identified either by the CIA or a foreign intelligence agency providing information to the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“This is not just about unmasking. It is about how pervasively the Obama administration was monitoring the Trump campaign,” he writes.

It’s because McCarthy explains that there is no record showing who unmasked Flynn in connection with the Dec. 29, 2016, conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak that led to his prosecution.

President Trump has described the Obama administration’s investigation into those claims of Russia collusion “the greatest political crime in the history of our country.”

