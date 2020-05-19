https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/director-christopher-wrays-fbi-cannot-trusted-will-no-longer-provided-raw-intelligence-per-acting-dni-richard-grenell/

The Intel Community is reportedly no longer providing the FBI raw intelligence.

Director Chris Wray’s FBI cannot be trusted.

Jack Posobiec reported overnight that the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell, is no longer providing the FBI information that provides sources and methods. In addition, the FBI has been ordered to return all core LE/CT (counter terrorism) work:

BREAKING: New DNI instruction removes FBI from cordeword SIGINT briefings and products that contain sources/methods. They have been ordered to return to core LE/CT work — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2020

Posobiek also reports the FBI will no longer receive raw or refined sources and methods:

The orders have already gone out to the relevant IC commands, including INSCOM. Now FBI’s access will only be granted on a per-incident basis if matter is not directly related to terrorism or a criminal activity under active investigation — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2020

The FBI is out of the raw intelligence business. They cannot be trusted:

To be clear: With the exception of terrorism and criminal matters the FBI is out of the raw intelligence business. — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray is a corrupt and a worthless leader of the world’s most powerful law enforcement agency.

Judge Jeanine also said as much just last night adding that Wray is part of the deep state.

After years of corruption, Wray and his FBI can no longer be trusted to do what is right and just.



