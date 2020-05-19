https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/director-christopher-wrays-fbi-cannot-trusted-will-no-longer-provided-raw-intelligence-per-acting-dni-richard-grenell/

The Intel Community is reportedly no longer providing the FBI raw intelligence. 

Director Chris Wray’s FBI cannot be trusted.

Jack Posobiec reported overnight that the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell, is no longer providing the FBI information that provides sources and methods.  In addition, the FBI has been ordered to return all core LE/CT (counter terrorism) work:

TRENDING: House Democrats Say Trump-Russia Obstruction Investigation ‘Ongoing’ – Could Result in New Articles of Impeachment!

Posobiek also reports the FBI will no longer receive raw or refined sources and methods:

The FBI is out of the raw intelligence business.  They cannot be trusted:

FBI Director Christopher Wray is a corrupt and a worthless leader of the world’s most powerful law enforcement agency. 

Judge Jeanine also said as much just last night adding that Wray is part of the deep state.

After years of corruption, Wray and his FBI can no longer be trusted to do what is right and just.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...