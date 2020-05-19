https://www.dailywire.com/news/doctor-delayed-retirement-to-help-low-income-communities-battle-the-coronavirus-he-just-died-of-covid-19

Pulmonologist James Mahoney, 62, had the option to retire after working nearly 40 years as a physician.

The coronavirus pandemic was just starting, and Mahoney’s older brother, who is also a doctor, stopped treating patients in the hospital, The New York Times reported. Due to his age, friends, family, and colleagues asked Dr. Mahoney also to stop treating patients in the hospital, but he refused.

“He had been on the front lines for AIDS, the crack epidemic, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Hurricane Sandy. Why not skip this one, they asked. Take a break, save yourself,” the Times reported. “He would not do it. Dr. Mahoney belonged on the floor, and that is where he would stay, until the end. On April 27, he succumbed to the virus he had fought so vigorously.”

As the outlet reported, Mahoney worked nearly round the clock when the coronavirus first came to New York.

“When he was not working his day shifts at an intensive care unit at University Hospital of Brooklyn, he was working nights across the street at Kings County Hospital Center. When he was not at a hospital, he was conducting telemedicine sessions with his regular patients from home, making sure they were wearing masks and washing their hands,” the Times reported.

Dr. Mahoney would rush from patient to patient, assisting where he was needed most. His boss, Dr. Robert Foronjy, told the Times that Dr. Mahoney didn’t shy away from the sickest coronavirus patients.

“There were people who were really reluctant to go into the rooms, and you could understand why,” Dr. Foronjy said. “He saw another human being in need, and he didn’t hesitate to help.”

Dr. Mahoney was beloved both at work and at the hospital’s teaching college, where he started as a student in 1982 and remained until his death. The school, according to the Times, treats “a mostly poor, black Brooklyn community.”

Dr. Mahoney’s black students looked up to him particularly, the Times reported.

“As a young black man, I looked at this guy and said to myself, ‘Twenty years from now I want to be like him,’” said Latif A. Salam, a former student who is now a doctor at the same hospital where Dr. Mahoney worked. “When a black medical student, a black resident sees him, he sees a hero. Someone that you can be one day. He’s our Jay-Z.”

More from the Times:

Though he was raised by a military father and spent his childhood on Air Force bases, Dr. Mahoney had no patience for the strict hierarchy of the hospital. He preferred eating lunch with his nurses or assistants, and once chided his sister for reserving all the best tables at one of his birthday parties for physicians. Each year, he used his own money for Christmas bonuses he gave to all of his staff. To his friends, he was known as Charlie, a nickname one of his father’s buddies gave him as a child. He was a large, intimidating man to look at, but would always crack a joke to put people at ease. Residents, typically fearful of approaching senior physicians with rookie questions, had no problems coming to Dr. Mahoney.

Dr. Mahoney first noticed coronavirus symptoms in the second week of April. At first, he seemed to be doing okay, but on April 20, he finally went to the hospital, barely able to walk. He died seven days later.

