President Donald Trump told The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a “waste of time,” and told other reporters that she is a “sick woman” Tuesday.

“President Trump, last night Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called you morbidly obese. I just wanted to know what you had to say in response to that?” The Caller’s Henry Rodgers asked.

“Oh, I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time,” the president responded.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

He also told reporters that she has “mental problems.”

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman,” Trump said.

“She’s got a lot of problems. A lot of mental problems. We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country,” he added.

Pelosi appeared Monday night on CNN and commented on Trump’s weight, calling him “morbidly obese” after his announcement that he was taking hydroxychloroquine.

The California Democrat has long made disparaging remarks about the president. In March, she joked that she thinks Trump should have been “tested” for a “long time.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Snaps On Trump, Says His Handling Of Coronavirus Is ‘Almost Sinful’)