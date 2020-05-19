http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ITLbJqeIgBc/

President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while visiting Congress on Tuesday after she described the president as “morbidly obese.”

The president was asked by reporters to respond to the comment Pelosi made in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, but he declined.

“I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time,” he said.

But he did have additional criticism for the Speaker and the Democrat members of Congress who pushed the Russia “hoax” investigation into his administration.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman, she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” he said. “We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

The president spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon after he met with Republican senators at a lunch on Capitol Hill.

Trump also defended his decision to take hydroxychloroquine after announcing on Monday that he was taking the drug.

“I think it gives you an additional level of safety,” Trump said, calling it “an individual decision to make.”

Trump’s announcement drew criticism from Democrats and his critics in the corporate media, who repeatedly cite a lack of medical studies that prove its effectiveness at treating or preventing the virus. But the president has already made up his mind, based on anecdotal evidence.

“It’s had a great reputation, and if it were somebody else other than me, people would say, ‘Gee isn’t that smart?’” Trump said.

