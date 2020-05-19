https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dow-drops-300-snap-3-day-winning-streak/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday after the market scored its best session in six weeks a day earlier on rising optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.

The 30-stock Dow traded 311 points lower, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 slid 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 fell to their session lows after a STAT News report raised concerns about the trial results for a potential coronavirus vaccine from Moderna.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

