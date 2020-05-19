https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-cancel-cancel-culture

Has Elon Musk followed the white rabbit out of Wonderland? After telling people to “take the red pill,” he has now called for an end to cancel culture.

“Cancel Cancel Culture!” the billionaire tweeted on Tuesday. “More fun, less shun!” he followed up.

More fun, less shun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2020

The pronouncement comes just days after he tweeted “take the red pill” – a reference to “The Matrix” in which the main character Neo must swallow a red pill to awaken from his existence in a fake reality. The term “red pilling” took on political connotations during and after the 2016 election, when it was used as a way of describing waking up from a leftist worldview.

Whatever Elon Musk meant in the original tweet, his denouncement of cancel culture on Tuesday indicates that he might be seeing the world through a different point of view in light of the COVID-19 lockdown, which he now opposes after being targeted directly by Alameda County, California, authorities, who moved to shut down his Tesla plant.

Either way, conservatives on Twitter were openly welcoming him into the fold.

“Elon knows whats up,” tweeted Kyle Kashuv.

“Let’s chat…” tweeted Dave Rubin.

Though it’s doubtful that Elon Musk will ever be a friend to conservatives, it is fair to note that he has always marched to his own drumbeat and has never conformed to lockstep Silicon Valley leftism.

For instance, as billionaires like Bill Gates and others were actively pushing population control measures to help with climate change, typically in poor African countries, Elon Musk went against the grain and said the world actually needs more people on the planet, not less.

“The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care,” he tweeted in 2017 in response to a New Scientist article about a “population bomb” going off in 2076.

“Real issue will [be] an aging & declining world population by 2050, *not* overpopulation,” he tweeted in 2019. “Demographics, stratified by age, will look like an upside down pyramid with many old people & fewer young.”

Prior to his infamous “red pill” tweet, Elon Musk had been urging governors reopen the economy and even went as far to call the lockdown orders “fascist.”

“We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk,” he said, as reported by The Verge. “The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country. What the f***!”

“If somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great,” he continued. “They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do… this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom … Everything people have worked for all their lives is being destroyed in real time. I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry.”

