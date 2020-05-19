https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-ioannidis-analysis-12-global-coronavirus-studies-finds-9-12-show-covid-19-fatality-rate-similar-seasonal-flu/

Dr. John Ioannidis

In April Stanford University researcher Dr. John Ioannidis presented a summary report from his recent coronavirus study in Santa Clara, California.

The research project looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.

The doctor’s data indicated that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections in the general population than the confirmed cases.

This was a huge development.

TRENDING: BREAKING — “QUID PRO JOE’ — AUDIO Released of JOE BIDEN and Ukrainian President Poroshenko Discussing FIRING VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son — FOR IMF LOAN!!

In describing his findings Dr. Ioannidis concluded that the coronavirus has an infection fatality rate that is in the same ballpark as seasonal influenza.

Dr. Ioannidis added in April, “It suggests that even though this is a very serious problem, we should not fear. It suggests that we have solid ground to have optimism about the possibility of eventually opening our society and gaining back our lives.”

On Tuesday Dr. Ioannidis released a follow-up investigation on the coronavirus.

The abstract was published at medRxiv.

The new Ioannidis study reveals the infection fatality ratios (IFRs) of the Coronavirus from 12 seroprevalence studies of greater that 500 individuals per sample found:

** 7 of 12 studies saw a corrected IFR of 0.06-0.16, similar to seasonal flu

** 3 of 12 studies saw a modestly higher IFR of 0.25-0.40 – slightly higher than flu

** 2 of 12 studies saw a modestly lower IFR of 0.02-0.03 – slightly lower than flu

Here is a look at the sampled populations:

The new study shows the coronavirus has a similar mortality rate as the seasonal flu — according to Dr. Ioannidis.

Dr. Andrew Bostom wrote about this study earlier today.

Ioannidis’ analysis of covid19 infection fatality ratios (IFRs) from 12 seroprevalence studies of ≥500 sampled: 7/12 w/corrected IFR 0.06-0.16, like seasonal flu; 3/12 modestly higher, 0.25-0.40; 2/12 modestly lower, 0.02-0.03 https://t.co/K6omwiFkVB 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jbwV0f0bUF — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 19, 2020

This is more evidence that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx misled the American president and American public and now we have a global depression.

What a tragedy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

