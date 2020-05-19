https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/end-lockdowns-rural-counties-america-see-less-coronavirus-deaths-lower-frequency/

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Missouri reveal that if it weren’t for St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County near St. Louis, the state’s death rate would be an EXTREMELY low 28 per million — as of 8:30 Monday evening, per — as of 8:30 Monday evening, per Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

You can see this by clicking at the top left to see a mobile version with death tolls by state.

St. Louis City and County combined saw 436 deaths in a region with 1.695 million in population. The death rate therefor calculates to 337 deaths per million people.

In St. Charles County there were 52 deaths linked to COVID-19. In a population of 402,000 population this comes out to a death rate of 129 deaths per million people.

In the rest of the state of Missouri there were 123 deaths. In a population of 4.442 million the death rate comes out to 28 deaths per million people.

We are seeing similar situations in several other states:

– Wisconsin (Milwaukee Co., 271/million; rest of state, 42 per million).

– Minnesota (Hennepin Co., 365 per million; rest of state, 61 per million).

– Florida (Mami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach – 182 per million; rest of state – 56 per million).

– Michigan (Metro Detroit’s 3 counties, – 999 per million; rest of state, 168 per million).

Separately, Johns Hopkins is NOT recognizing the death-count reduction in Colorado that we posted about late last week.

Even Colorado’s Governor is calling BS on how the CDC is counting COVID-19 deaths.

Additionally, as we have reported at The Gateway Pundit many of the state health deptartments are saying deaths not directly traceable to COVID are “probable” COVID deaths.

But the adjective CDC actually uses at its daily death toll web page is “presumed” (see Footnote 1 at the weekly death table).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

